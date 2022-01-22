‘Encanto’: a girl discovers that she looks like Mirabel Madrigal and is touched by her reaction

Manu Araújo, a girl from Brazil, discovered that she looks a lot like the protagonist of Encanto.

Disney’s hit movie Charm, which was inspired by the culture of Colombia, It has caught the attention of children and adults around the world for various reasons. Among them, the catchy songs composed by Lin-Manuel Marulanda, the complexity of a family with real personalities and diversity in character designs, representing a wide range of sizes, styles and skin tones.

An example of this went viral a few days ago. Manu Araujo Marques is a two-year-old girl who lives in Minas Gerais, in the southeast of Brazil. His mother, Hannary Araujo, decided record the girl’s reaction seeing Mirabel for the first time on screen.

“It’s me!” Said the girl, noticing that the drawing on the screen had brunette skin, glasses and curly hair, just like her. Later, when the film shows Mirabel at the age of 15, little Manu exclaimed “I grew up, mom!” The mother described the moment as “beautiful”.

A girl from Brazil discovered her great resemblance to the protagonist of Encanto, the Disney movie inspired by Colombia.

Finding a protagonist so similar to her daughter was a great joy for the mother. In statements that he has given to media such as Now This, Hannary Araujo confessed that he was afraid that Manu would suffer bullying for having to wear glasses. “As the movie progressed, I changed my mind and saw that princesses also wear glasses,” he said.

There’s nothing like seeing your daughter’s joy, especially if she feels represented in a Disney movie. The film showed him the true meaning of representation for everyone, especially for our children, who will build a better future.

The video has more than 12 thousand likes and was shared by Stephanie Beatriz, the voice of Mirabel in the original dubbing of Charm, and by the Colombian salsero Mauro Castillo, who played Uncle Félix in the original dubbing and the Latin Spanish translation. It has also caught the attention of personalities such as the American actress and producer Viola Davis, who shared it with the message “the power of seeing yourself in history”.

The case of little Manu is not the first. Kenso Brooks, a two-year-old boy living in New York, went viral when he discovered, excited, that has a great resemblance to the character of Antonio Madrigal, who receives the gift of communicating with animals during the film. His parents decided to share their joy on social networks; In the publication, the little boy is happy, posing next to the television because of his resemblance to Antonio.

Taken from Twitter

An interview with little Kenso and his parents was broadcast on Twitter by the American program ‘Good Morning America’. They assured that It is incredible the representation that the production of Charm. by allowing millions of people to feel identified with the characters they are seeing on the screen. Likewise, the child’s parents and other groups have promoted the hashtags #RepresentationMatters’ —’Representation matters’ in Spanish—.

“I really think he thought he was seeing himself”, said his mother, Kaheisha, according to the ABC network. “He just stared at the screen and came back to look at us smiling”, highlighted Kenso’s progenitor.

Charm continues to reap achievements: after winning the Golden Globe for Best Animated Film, its soundtrack entered number 1 on the list Billboard Hot 100, ahead of the British singer’s latest album Adele. Also the song We don’t talk about Bruno It remains among the most listened to songs on Spotify in the world and its video exceeded one hundred million views.

