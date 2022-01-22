The Mexican soccer player has shone again with PSV and was called by ‘Tata’ Martino for the World Cup tie with Tri

The Mexican midfielder Erick Gutierrez met regularly with the PSV after overcoming a series of injuries that caused him to lose almost half of his market value. However, in recent weeks the Mexican soccer player has shone again and won the title again.

Erick Gutiérrez raises his cost in the market after overcoming injuries. Getty

From June 2019 to mid-2021 the value of Gutierrez It went from 7.3 million dollars to 3.5 million dollars. This is because in almost 16 months the footballer from Pachuca could only participate in nine league games.

The little activity Erick Gutierrez caused his name to begin to sound for other teams in the Old Continent, but also within the MX League. However, this was ruled out and the confidence of the farming team to maintain it paid off.

The last injury suffered by the Mexican soccer player occurred in the final stretch of the 2020-2021 season and he missed the last five games. This caused the midfielder to travel to Mexico and rely on the physiotherapist of the Mexican team, Carlos Pecanha. His recovery took place little by little and it was not until mid-September that the footballer reappeared with the PSV.

The 26-year-old player has 13 games as a starter from October to date and this caused his market value to start rising again.

According to Transfermarkt, the footballer went on to be worth this start of 2022 four million dollars. A price that puts him in the thirteenth position among the players with the best price within his squad.

performance of Erick Gutierrez caused the technician Gerardo Martino He turned to Holland and for the FIFA date that is celebrated in January he was called to be part of the national team.