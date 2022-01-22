Eva Longoria Documentary Analyzes Chavez-De La Hoya Fight

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya wanted to make a documentary about his 1996 fight against Julio Cesar Chavez It was 25 years since the “Ultimate Glory” showdown and he thought the time was right to look back. So he asked Eva Longoria Bastón, his friend of 20 years, if she would be interested in directing.

“I told him, ‘Oh, God, no. No, no, no,’” Longoria Bastón commented, laughing. “The last thing I wanted to do was a boxing documentary with stats and jabs.”

He remembered the night of the fight, of course.

“You didn’t even have to be a boxing fan to know where you were the day it happened,” Longoria Bastón said. “All over my neighborhood people were looking for a stolen cable to watch it, or someone’s TV to pay for the fight. You know, ‘Everyone come and we all chip in a dollar!’”

But then he got to thinking about that moment and how divisive it was for Mexican-Americans. Chavez was of Mexican nationality. De La Hoya was from East Los Angeles and he realized that this was the movie he wanted to make.

The result is “The Civil War,” a DAZN Originals production that premiered Thursday night at the Sundance Film Festival.

“I said, the interesting thing for me is to really go back and explore that divide because we still see it today. You know, the question of ‘am I Mexican enough?’ And the question of who can claim to be, quote unquote, Mexican and how do you avoid that Mexican-American hyphen,” she said. “I live that experience. I’m straddling that script every day of my life. And do it on such a big public stage, so public? For Oscar, it was heartbreaking.”

It is, what she affectionately calls, “adjacent boxing,” and includes interviews with Chavez, De La Hoya, and her Mexican trainer at the time, Jesus Rivero, but also with scholars and viewers examining the cultural divide of yesterday and today.

And while the conditions were right for Longoria Bastón and her team to get the access and interviews they needed, the documentary was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, which created more than a few hurdles and headaches.

He knew De La Hoya wouldn’t be a problem.

“I knew most of the stories he was telling, and I think that helped the documentary have that intimate connection,” she said. “I think he had a comfort level with me that allowed him to explore raw emotions. You could feel the pain in him seeing him remember how he was booed by his own people. I think our friendship allowed that vulnerability to come through.”

But she hadn’t met Chavez yet and was a little nervous about being able to bond to get what she needed.

“You want an intimate conversation and it’s hard to do that when you have plexiglass, a mask, a shield, and you’re 8 feet away,” he said.

Turns out he needn’t have worried.

“He is so charismatic, so charming. And he is truthful. He is a very reliable storyteller,” he said. “It’s beautiful and refreshing to have someone in a documentary who doesn’t review history. He really remembered the fights. He remembered the challenges. He also remembered the good times, but not without the bad ones”.

Rivera’s was one of the most difficult interviews to get. He was 103 years old at the time and his family was not interested in allowing a camera crew to travel to Mexico to interview him at the height of the pandemic. They even put together a version of the documentary without him, but they held out hope and finally got the interview.

Now Longoria Bastón hopes the film will reach a wide audience, including those who might not think a sports or boxing documentary is for them.

“We are still dealing with similar issues, especially since immigration is such a hot topic and the economy is so affected by COVID and our community, the Mexican community, is disproportionately affected by COVID. I think it’s all still fertile ground for conversation,” she noted. “Let’s find our common points more than our differences because we have much bigger problems to face and we must face them together.”

