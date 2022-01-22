Evaluna suffered an accident and her fans are alarmed by the state of Indigo

Evaluna alarmed her almost 19 million followers with a disturbing announcement she made on her Instagram profile.

The singer published a video in which her husband, Camilo, is seen treating a painful wound on her leg. “Today I fell and @camilo takes care of me”, he wrote in the publication.

Beyond how united they both look as a couple, what worried their fans was the state of health of the baby that she carries in her belly, Indigo, because let’s remember that Ricardo Montaner’s daughter managed to stay pregnant after the medical specialists told him it was almost impossible.

“And how is the tummy?”, “How is Indigo?”, “And the baby?”, “I hope you are both well”, “Be careful with falls and pregnancy”, “Take good care of yourself Eva, because we also have to take care of Indigo”, were some of the comments of the hundreds that his followers left him showing great concern about the state of his belly.

However, others took the opportunity to comment on some superstitions about falls and pregnancies. “They say that when you fall and you’re pregnant it’s because it’s a girl”, “Grandmothers used to say that if you fall forward your baby will be a boy!!! And if you fall on your tail, it’s baby !!”, some followers told him.

Neither Camilo nor Evaluna have responded to their fans’ questions about whether everything is going well with the pregnancy. For now, they must continue to wait to be sure that this accident did not happen to majors.

Evaluna could not have children

A few weeks ago, Evaluna revealed in her podcast called “En La Sala” that the arrival of her Indigo baby is practically a miracle, since the doctors assured her that it was almost impossible for her to get pregnant one day.

In the episode, Ricardo Montaner’s daughter invited Rich Wilkerson Jr. and his wife Dawn Chere, Pastors of VOUS Church of Miami, with whom he talked about this topic and explained that due to a problem with his hormones, he was supposedly not going to be able to have children.

Similarly, the famous couple did not give up and kept trying to achieve what they wanted for a long time. “We started trying for a little while and it happened. And I love that it happens, always at the time it has to happen. God is so faithful in your life and in ours”, assured Evaluna.

She also said that she feels happy to share her testimony with those who may be going through the same thing as her. “It’s really great to be able to share this with people, because a lot of people are struggling with this, not only with infertility but with waiting (for the baby). I think waiting is the hardest thing to understand”, he expressed.