Evaluna: what your exclusive line of shoes will be like

Ricardo Montaner’s daughter, Eva Luna, He has surprised his fans by putting aside -at least for now- his artistic career and focusing all his efforts on a personal design venture.

It is that the artist revealed her hidden facet and announced that she was associated with the Argentine designer Ricky Sarkany and will begin to market the garments from January 20 in Argentina and Miami.

Source: Instagram @evaluna

It is that Evaluna does not stop and while waiting for the arrival of her first child, Indigo, the first child with Camilo, will make a capsule of the brand’s shoes in which she will be able to show her own style.

“My favorite piece of clothing or accessories has always been the shoes. They are my weakness, I love them. Travel to Argentina and go shopping at Sarkany it was the happiness of the whole world because my mom also loved those shoes forever. And as soon as my little foot was big enough to fit into one of those shoes, I started wearing them and they marked my lifestyle”, she revealed when telling the unknown story that binds her to the designer.

Source: Instagram @evaluna

Speaking to the press, Eva Luna She said that there will be urban shoes and sandals, she also anticipated that each shoe will have its own style that she devised.

Source: Instagram @evaluna

“Seeing what one imagines embodied in the physical, and also that my name is placed next to Sarkany’s is… uff, giant,” Camilo’s wife said about her new project that is about to become a reality and that she is very excited about. .