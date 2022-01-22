Filtered the prices of all Samsung Galaxy S22 in Europe

Related news

A first piece of news put us before the reality of the increase in the price of each of the models of the Samsung Galaxy S22. Now they are over filter the price of each model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 in Europe to know that they increase a little.

The prices of the Galaxy S22 in Europe

In Spain we will have these same prices, so if you had the idea of ​​getting one of the new models of the Galaxy S22 series, prepare your pocket because they get more expensive, although it is not much and less of what had been leaked with those 100 dollars or 100 euros more.

Colors of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Free Android

From the Twitter account of @rquandt the price has been leaked with this list with which we can already get a better idea:

S22 8/128GB = 849 euros.

S22 8/256GB = 899 euros.

S22+ 8/128GB = 1049 euros.

S22+ 8/256GB = 1099 euros.

S22 Ultra 8/128GB = 1,249 euros.

S22 Ultra 12/256GB = 1349 euros.

S22 Ultra 12/512GB = 1449 euros.

The listing also confirms that the 1TB storage model of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently out of the picture.

The colors of the Samsung Galaxy S22+

The Free Android

Now, if we go to the prices of the Galaxy S21 launched last year, the price is not that it has increased much, since in most cases it is 10 euros plus. In fact, the S22 Ultra 12 / 512 GB model stays at 1,449 euros when the same S21 went on sale for 1,439 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S22 in Pink

The Free Android

These were the prices of the Galaxy S21:

S21 8/128GB = 859 euros.

S21 8/256GB = 909 euros.

S21+ 8/128GB = 1059 euros.

S21+ 8/256GB = 1109 euros.

S21 Ultra 8/128GB = 1,259 euros.

S21 Ultra 12/256GB = 1309 euros.

S21 Ultra 12/512GB = 1449 euros.

Now we just have to wait for the presentation for the next few weeks, which apparently has been moved one day for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

