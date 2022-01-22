Forecasts, streaming, TV channel, formations, date and time to watch the NBA 2021-22

Golden State Warriors will face Houston Rockets to play a game corresponding to the regular season of the NBA. Find out all the details of the match: forecast, schedule, streaming, TV channels and formations.

Golden State Warriors will be measured before Houston Rockets at Chase Center this Friday, January 21, 2022 to play a match corresponding to the regular season of the NBA 2021-22. Find out all the details of the clash: forecast, formations, date, time, streaming and TV channels.

The group commanded by Steve Kerr I start the campaign with a record of 32 wins and 13 losses, locating 2nd in the Western Conference. The last match they played was the Thursday January 20 in view of Indiana Pacers (17-29) at the Chase Center, where they fell 121-117. Stephen Curry contributed 39 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists, while Kevin Looney He added 13 points, 15 rebounds and 3 assists.

On the other hand, the team led by Stephen Silas started the season with a record of 14 wins and 32 falls, positioning 15th in the Western Conference. The last duel they played was the Wednesday January 19 in view of Utah Jazz (29-16) at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, where they won 116-111. Garrison Mathews contributed 23 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, while Christian Wood added 13 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets: What will the lineups look like?

Golden State Warriors:

PG: Stephen Curry.

SG: jordan poole.

SF: Andrew Wiggins.

FAQ: Jonathan Kuminga.

C: Kevin Looney.

Houston Rockets:

PG: kevin porter.

SG: Jalen Green.

SF: Eric Gordon.

FAQ: Jae Sean Tate.

C: Christian Wood.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: When and what time to watch the NBA live?

This meeting will take place this Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Chase Center starting at 10:00 p.m. (ET), 9:00 p.m. (CT), 8:00 p.m. (MT) and 7:00 p.m. ( PT) from the United States.

Day: Friday, January 21, 2022.

Time in United States: 10:00 p.m. (ET), 9:00 p.m. (CT), 8:00 p.m. (MT) and 7:00 p.m. (PT).

Place: Chase Center.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 04:00 hours.

Argentina, chili, Uruguay, Paraguay Y Brazil: 00:00 hours.

Venezuela, bolivia, Puerto Rico Y Dominican Republic: 11:00 p.m.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru Y Panama: 10:00 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, The Savior Y Nicaragua: 9:00 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets: Which channels are broadcasting the NBA?

This NBA regular season game between Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will be broadcast in the United States on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. On the other hand, worldwide ONLINE via NBA League Pass. On the other hand, in Latin America does not have confirmed TV.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets: What are the predictions?

The bookmakers in the United States (FanDuel) give the Golden State Warriors as the favorite to win, since they have a quote of -620. On the other hand, the victory of the Houston Rockets has a price of +460.

Result Share Golden State Warriors -620 Houston Rockets +460

