Former SpaceX employees want to reinvent rail transport with autonomous trains – Technology – Hybrids and Electrics

“We founded Parallel to enable railways to open up new markets, increase infrastructure utilization and improve service to accelerate the decarbonization of freight transport.” The vision of Matt Soule, co-founder and CEO of Parallel Systems is clear, as are those of the former SpaceX engineers who now apply their knowledge in this startup that is called to revolutionize the railway industry.

The idea, although simple to understand, is very complex. Although electricity is not a strange system in the railway network, it is not so common to find it in freight transport, which continues to rely mainly on heavy diesel locomotives. The Parallel Systems proposal not only contemplates emission-free transport, but also a completely autonomous format that would streamline logistics, making it even more flexible.

The design made by these former employees of Elon Musk contemplates an autonomous platform moved by permanent magnet electric motors and powered by a high-density battery. According to them, the absence of a locomotive has interesting advantages such as the absence of the need for long freight convoys that make transportation difficult and slow.

Each autonomous platform incorporates electric motors and a high-density battery that powers them.

The figures that are shuffled are really interesting. According to their own estimates, a trailer loaded on one of Parallel Systems’ platforms could travel up to 500 miles, about 800 kilometers, away autonomously and self-propelled. This represents only 25% of the energy consumed by a freight truck, which represents significant savings in emissions and costs in terms of logistics.

It is not only autonomy, it is also cargo volume. With up to 58,000 kilograms of payload, an electric platform exceeds 2.8 times the capacity of a conventional semi-trailer. More distance, more flexibility and more load. Obviously we are talking about theoretical data, but the first estimates are very positive. All this without having to modify gauges, rail systems or containers, since the technology developed is capable of adapting to current formats.

We are talking about a long-term project. Parallel Systems is looking to broaden its horizons by hiring more engineers to develop viable prototypes. For this, it will have the help of a strong round of financing that has just ended. In total, it has managed to raise a total of 102.7 million dollars. At the moment, the company has not disclosed the deadlines for the entry into service of its electric and autonomous platforms, although it is early to give specific dates.