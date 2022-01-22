Free apps compatible with Android Auto: list of the best

Discovering the world of car connectivity, these apps compatible with Android Auto are very useful.

Android Auto A wide range of applications is available that offer functionality, entertainment and communication to the occupants on board. Various apps are offered from free form and they are very practical, here is a list of those sought by users.

Before getting into the matter, it is important to remember that Google will launch this year the platform update improving the interaction experience. This thanks to a quick pairing function that establishes wireless connection with a single touch.

Of course it will bring with it many more options of connectivity and navigation, in addition to a new interface design. Google Assistant will be essential in managing functions with the driving mode to activate the options for calls, messages, etc.

Free apps compatible with Android Auto

entering google play You can directly access the Android Auto Apps section where they are classified by categories such as: navigation, multimedia and messaging. In the first, the best known “Google Maps” It can be completed with others of its kind.

Waze appears here, which is also commonly used, but others such as Waze may not be as familiar to you. TomTom AmiGo or Svgic GPS Navigation & Office Maps, which allows you to see the radars of a route even before starting the trip.

When it comes to entertainment, especially music and podcasts, Android Auto has Spotify, Amazon Music, Youtube Music, Tune in and Simple Radio available. Others are: Audiobooks Pro, Audible, Google Podscasts and PocketCasts and vlc for android, play video.

The most popular messaging applications in the world are also compatible with Android Auto so you can use apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Skype, Messenger and Hangouts, as well as: WeChat, textPlus, Kik or Signal. Alternatives for all tastes and needs.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.



