General Motors thinks of hydrogen generators to recharge electric cars – Technology – Hybrids and Electrics

Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe. An element of great value due to the many properties it presents. The industry sees in it an inexhaustible source of energy with very varied and extensive uses. General Motors plans to broaden the horizons of hydrogen usability, proposing a series of power generators to recharge electric vehicles. An alternative and clean way that recharges are always carried out in the most efficient way possible.

The idea proposed by General Motors makes it possible to extend the charging network without relying exclusively on large electrical installations. The points devised could be moved according to the needs, because thanks to their design they allow easy and fast loading in industrial vehicles thanks to a conventional pallet structure. To put it another way; The idea is to replace the old generators that burn fuel with more modern and efficient ones that consume hydrogen.

GM’s patented technology is called Hydrotec, and thanks to a new update, it allows improved systems for more versatile uses. The recharging of electric vehicles is not the only purpose, since it is intended to carry out the same work as gas or diesel generators. Television sets, temporary power source in case of power failure or even within the military field. The designed prototype is equivalent to a 60 kW generator that is capable of producing up to 70% more energy than conventional systems.

General Motors Hydrotec hydrogen generator.

The advantages do not stop there, since a power regulation, battery backup or noise reduction are added. GM would produce the Hydrotec fuel cells using parts from its joint venture with Honda. in the facilities of the metropolitan area of ​​Salt Lake City, both in its generator version and the charging service for vehicles, called Empower.

In collaboration with Renewable Innovations, General Motors has created a charging system that aims to help retail fuel stations. With a much lower investment than current proposals, Empower chargers allow you to expand your network. They can be installed at any required point, occasionally strengthening the most congested traditional transport corridors in specific stages, such as summer vacations.

The Empower fast charger is powered by eight GM Hydrotec power cubes, drawing hydrogen from internal tanks and can rapidly charge up to four vehicles simultaneously with direct current from 150 kW with an estimated total charge time of 20 minutes. Thanks to its long-range tank, more than 100 electric vehicles could be charged before having to recharge the unit with hydrogen. We are not just talking about prototypes, the bases of the real project are on the table. By 2025, more than 500 chargers are expected to be installed across the United States.