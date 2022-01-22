Gerardo Martino put the resignation on the table, but the players supported him

In the last hour it became known that Gerardo Martino hesitated to continue in charge of El Tri, but the players supported him.

next week the Tri has an important game against Jamaica since a large part of its classification is played at Qatar World Cup 2022. On the other hand, in the last few hours the news emerged that for the Tata Martino It is not one more match because after his defeat against Canada He put his resignation on the table, but the players gave him strong support to continue.

There is no doubt that the 2021 It was not the best year for the cycle of Gerardo Martino on the Mexico National Team because it had resounding failures. Among them are losing three times with U.S, two for the finals of the Gold Cup and Leagues Cup, and after losing as a visitor to the Canadian team.

On the other hand, what was not known after the triple qualifying round is that prior to the strong support of the Mexican Football Federation, the Tata Martino He put his resignation on the table. As reported by TUDN, the Argentine helmsman, after losing to Canada, spoke with the players and told them that if they no longer felt committed to the project he preferred to step aside.

Despite this proposal, the footballers would have taken a step forward to tell him that they were still committed to him and his coaching staff to qualify for the Qatar World Cup 2022. In that talk it was highlighted that the course be maintained and that they trust the strategist of the Tri.

It should be remembered that Mexico reached the last day as leader of the Concacaf qualifiers, but after losing by 2-1, Canada ranked first, U.S in the second with fifteen and the National Team of Mexico third with 14 units.