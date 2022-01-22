‘Go to Real Madrid’; Zlatan advised Mbappé about his future

One of the most interesting moves that could occur in next months is he signing of Kylian Mbappe (who is injured today) with Real Madrid, same that would be agreed at cost 0, since the Frenchman will be a free agent in June, since has not renewed with PSG; to make a good decision, even Zlatan has given him some advice.

The Mbappé’s future is still up in the air since it is not known if he will end up renewing with him PSG or is it all done for go to Real Madrid, Different characters have given their opinion about this fact but Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed a ‘private talk’ with him, where he tried to lead him on the best path.

What did Zlatan say to Mbappé?

In an interview with the newspaper ‘L’equipe’, Zlatan confessed that not long ago He spoke with Mbappé about his future, where do you know that play forever on the same team forever it’s ‘much easier’, but that trying in different leagues is better to develop professionally.

“He asked me, yes, and I told him: ‘If I were you, I would go to Real Madrid’. I had the opportunity to play in different teams, different countries, with different champions, and that’s how I learned and grew. Playing at home your entire career is easier, in my opinion. But if you pack your suitcase and go to other teams, it’s an adventure”, mentioned the Swede.

In addition to this, Zlatan knows that he PSG wants the French and that they won’t let it go so easy, well not only Real Madrid intends it, but there are other clubs interested, so the final decision will be yours, but It asks to analyze all the options.

“Only Kylian can answer where he will play. It depends on what you want and what you think. I would have gone. But If I were PSG, I would try to keep him. It will be him who decides. PSG want to retain him, obviously, but does he want to stay? I also believe that there are other clubs that want him; if you are a manager, you have the means to sign him and you do not want to take Mbappé, you are in the wrong business, “he said.

Mbappe records 19 goals and 15 assists on the present season (counting Ligue 1, Champions and French Cup) being one of the great references of the PSG; his Contract expires on June 30.

