Gregorio Pérez will not continue as coach of Universitario de Deportes due to health problems | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The Uruguayan coach Gregory Perez will not continue being coach of University of Sports for the health problems he has had, as reported this Friday by RPP.

The media pointed out that University of Sports will announce this afternoon that Gregorio Pérez will not continue in the merengue team and Jean Ferrari, the club’s administrator, will give a press conference to report the news.

Let us remember that at Gregory Perez He was diagnosed with coronary syndrome and underwent catheterization, for which he is currently recovering.

Gregorio Pérez will not continue as DT of Universitario. (Photo: U press)

Let us remember that Jean Ferrari, administrator of University of Sports, broke the news on January 13 that Gregory Perez he had suffered “a health mishap” and, therefore, had to undergo a “surgical intervention”. The information caused concern among Peruvian soccer fans and, to learn more about it, the merengue entity shared a statement hours later.

In the pronouncement of academic, the procedure followed by the Uruguayan coach was reported step by step: from when he felt “chest pain”, to then be transferred to a clinic in the capital and be evaluated there to find out the diagnosis: coronary syndrome.

Due to the illness, Don Gregorio was intervened by doctors and Universitario explained that “he is stable and has been constantly monitored by the team of cardiologists and specialists at the clinic.”

The medical issue that occupies Gregory Perez It occurs in the midst of the preseason work of Universitario de Deportes, with a view to the start of Liga 1 2022 and the participation of the student team in the Copa Libertadores.