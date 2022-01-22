Grettell Valdez shares details of her health after undergoing surgery on one of her fingers: “They intubated me and it hurts”

After undergoing a surgery to remove part of your thumb, the actress Grettell Valdez reappeared on their social networks to thank the tokens of affection he has received and share some details about your health status.

A few days ago, the soap opera villain shocked her audience by revealing that they detected a virus that could turn into cancer if not treated properly, so together with her team of specialists she decided to undergo a surgical intervention in which they would remove much of his finger.

After the surgery, which was a complete success, the actress reappeared on her official Instagram account to share a brief message with him, thanking him for all the signs of affection she has received in these difficult times she is going through, in which she has always counted on the love and company of his son Santino.

In addition, Grettel shared that for now she will continue her recovery from home, noting that at the moment she cannot force herself to speak since she was intubated and she has a little sore throat.

“Thank you all for your prayers and shows of affection. Accompanied by my son. The surgery was a success. Now I’m home recovering, I can’t talk much as I was intubated and it hurts. Grettell Valdez

Although she promised that she would soon tell all the details, she again thanked those who have accompanied her, especially a group of friends who organized themselves to take care of her and not leave her alone for a single moment.

“Thanks for much love! Thanks to my friends for their relays and organization to take care of me and be by my side. Because of their infinite expressions of love, I am very lucky to have them in my life”, added the artist.

He also sent a very special acknowledgment to all the people who have sent him messages and joined in prayer.

Hours before, Patrick Borghetti, ex-partner and father of her son, shared details of the 45-year-old actress’s surgery, where he confirmed that everything went very well and clarified the rumors that claimed his finger or part of it would have been amputated, detailing that they only removed the entire area that was contaminated with the virus.

