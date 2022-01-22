Guatemalan medicine in danger

Dr. Edwin Asturias Barnoya

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light two key realities that require immediate treatment. The most complex, a disorderly Public Health System, delayed and with little budget tries more to repair the health of Guatemalans than to prevent it and keep it vibrant. The second, the lack of human resources in health. In the latest estimate for Guatemala, there are 1.1 doctors for every 100,000 inhabitants – two out of every three located in the Department of Guatemala. That is half the proportion of doctors that Brazil or Mexico have. Without a national policy for human resources in health, this chronic deficit will be difficult to change in the next decade since it takes at least six years to form them.

To add salt to the wound, of the five Schools of Medicine listed in the World Directory (San Carlos, Francisco Marroquín, Mariano Gálvez, Mesoamericana and Rafael Landívar) none is internationally accredited. In 2010, the Education Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) established the accreditation requirement to stimulate international referendum efforts and improve the quality of medical education worldwide. The ECFMG certification is a requirement for foreign physicians to be eligible for postgraduate medical training and practice in the United States and Canada. The deadline for Medical Schools to be accredited was set at 2023, but has been extended to 2024 given the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 virus pandemic. What this means is that, beginning in 2025, no doctor who graduated from a non-certified university will be able to apply to medical specialty programs in North America.

Several of the universities in Guatemala have already begun an internal process of reviewing their policies, structure, regulations, and curriculum in order to be accredited, but most are in danger that, after the next two years, their medical graduates will not be able to access more to be trained in countries where medicine is more advanced. Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica have already recognized most of their Schools of Medicine. The World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) has a program that recognizes Accreditation Agencies and there are at least 15 institutions that offer this certification in Latin America. A quick review of them shows that, apparently, none of the Schools of Medicine in Guatemala registers as having started their accreditation process. As an example, the Francisco Marroquín University, which is supposed to be seeking to be certified by the Mexican Council for the Accreditation of Medical Education (COMAEM), is not listed, in contrast to the University of Medical Sciences of Costa Rica, which is active until 2024.

There is a key reason why the United States and Canada are requiring this accreditation: there is a direct relationship between a medical training school being internationally certified and the educational outcomes of the doctors it graduates. In a study of 318 medical schools from 81 countries and nearly 100,000 applicants to the ECFMG certification exam, seniority in years of medical school accreditation was associated with higher score rates of its graduates. Another study of 1,200 medical graduates from Mexico showed that accreditation of medical schools resulted in a 15% improvement in scores on application tests to enter specialty programs in the United States. The accreditation process is a long road that goes through establishing standards of educational planning and organization, academic integrity, modern learning processes with a curriculum that includes the evaluation of competencies, and the preparation of teachers and the active participation of students in the process. medical educational. So far, possibly none of the medical schools in Guatemala have conducted such a serious self-assessment process in the last 10 years. Time is running out for them, and in less than 2 years the majority of recent medical graduates in Guatemala will be in danger of being ineligible for specialty training in North America. An inexcusable blow to the already battered educational quality that forms the human resource in health of a nation that needs it so much. In the words of the scientist and statesman Benjamin Franklin, “He who fails to prepare prepares to fail.”