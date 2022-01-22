Haaland scores his 80th goal in 79 official games with Borussia Dortmund, but sets off alarms

2022-01-22

Erling Haland (minute 6) opened the scoring for the Dortmund and added his 80th goal with the German team in 79 games played since he arrived at the club in 2019. PlayStation number for the Norwegian.

The bayern visit on sunday bertha berlin against whom he will have the opportunity to return to the six-point advantage with which he began this day.

The Borussia Dortmund second classified, achieved an important 3-2 win on their visit against Hoffenheim and provisionally came within three points of the leader Bayern Munich this Saturday on matchday 20 of the Bundesliga.

On the verge of half-time (45+1) the Croatian equalized for the locals Andrew Kramaric. In the second half, the visit sentenced thanks to the captain Marco Reus (58) and a goal against David Raum (66).

The dutch Donyell Malen He was the protagonist in the shadow, with the assistance in the three goals.

Hoffenheim put on emotion until the final moments when they came within a goal thanks to Frenchman Georginio Ritter (77), but without being able to complete the comeback.

Haland registers 16 goals in this edition of the Bundesliga, still behind the Czech Patrick Schick (Bayer Leverkusen), who has 18, and above all, far surpassed by the Polish Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), outstanding leader with 23.

Borussia Dortmund chained a third consecutive league victory and, above all, was able to recover his smile after the great disappointment suffered on Tuesday, when he was eliminated by the St Pauli (2nd division) in the round of 16 of the German Cup.

It should be noted that the Norwegian could not finish the duel against Hoffenheim and had to be substituted in the 62nd minute, apparently due to a muscle injury. In the first part, the striker already had to be treated by doctors and preferred to continue.

in 62, Erling He looked at the bench and asked for the change. A puncture in the groin, a muscle strain… he had an injury that did not allow him to continue with guarantees on the green.

Although he walked out on his own feet and without needing support from any staff member, the extent of his injury remains to be seen.