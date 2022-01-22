Half a dozen trophies for Raúl Rodríguez at the head of the Criollos

The president of the Creoles of Caguas, Raul Rodriguez Font, made history by becoming the franchise owner with the most championships in the history of the Puerto Rico Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League (LBPRC).

In total there are six titles achieved by the Criollos under the presidency of the prominent businessman, the most recent being the one won on Thursday, by dominating the Indios de Mayagüez in five games to revalidate as kings of Puerto Rican winter baseball.

In a press release issued by the team, it is highlighted that since his arrival at the Cagüeño team in 2009, Rodríguez Font has been champion of Puerto Rico in the 2010-11, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

“We are very happy. The important thing is that the group worked hard, Dad God was always with us. The technical group, Ramón Vázquez, the players, all gave their best. Everyone did what they had to do”, Rodríguez Font highlighted at the end of the game that gave the ‘back to back’ to Caguas.

The Criollos’ twentieth championship came in their return home season, the Yldefonso Solá Morales stadium in Caguas, after almost five years of waiting.

During the waiting time for the arrangements in Caguas, the team won two championships in the 2017-18 and 2020-21 seasons, their alternate stadiums being the Evaristo ‘Varo’ Roldán de Gurabo, the Hiram Bithorn de San Juan and the Pedro Montañez of Cayey.