He foils theft of his motorcycle and survives being shot by robbers.

A security camera in the Las Mercedes Norte neighborhood, in the town of Barrios Unidos, in Bogotá, Colombia, captured the moment in which a man, who according to local media is a merchant in the area, managed to foil the theft of a motorcycle and he survived the assault of the thief’s accomplices.

In the images, captured around 5:30 p.m., you can see the moment in which the criminal crosses a street and heads towards the motorcycle that is parked on a sidewalk, then gets on it, puts on his helmet and when it is ready to start, the merchant runs out of a nearby building and jumps into the back of the vehicle that was already moving.

The motorcycle advanced a few meters and then fell to the ground with the two crew members, however, four criminals, two on a moped and one on foot, approached the place to support their partner, one of them, the one who came running, drew a weapon of fire and, according to local media, he fired twice.

This made the merchant run to the sidewalk to protect himself, a moment that the criminals took advantage of to get into their vehicles and flee the scene. The motorcycle that was going to be stolen was left lying in the middle of the street, so the man later returned to recover it.

Last year there was a large number of robberies in Bogotá, since according to data from the Ministry of Defense, 106,006 of these crimes were committed, which represents an increase compared to the 83,131 registered in 2020.

Many of these crimes were carried out by the so-called moto mice, which are gangs made up of motorcyclists. For this reason, the citizens asked the authorities to prohibit the motorcycles from being manned by two people.

However, the Secretary of Security, Aníbal Fernández de Soto, dismissed the measure, and explained to Noticia Caracol the reason: “we have been studying the issue of motorcycle companions and the truth is that historically it has not had an impact on security, but it does. it can affect some economic dynamics.”

Continue reading the story

And he assured that, to combat robberies, 1,000 new patrolmen had been integrated to be in charge of monitoring the most dangerous areas of the demarcation.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Instant Karma: About to die and without a car after avoiding the highway toll in Mexico