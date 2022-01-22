Health reports 42 deaths from COVID-19, the highest number reported in the same day

In an unprecedented event, the Department of Health reported today, Saturday, 42 new deaths from COVID-19 among people aged 40 to 101, according to the agency’s preliminary report.

It is the first time that Health reports more than 40 deaths in the same day. The statistics do not mean that all deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, but rather that they are reported according to the agency’s Data BioPortal, which refines the information.

The figure reported today brought to 354 the number of deaths that have been reported on the island so far in January as a result of the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The island is currently averaging 16 deaths per day.

The agency detailed through a tweet that 16 of the deceased were not vaccinated, 19 were only vaccinated with two doses, and seven had received their booster dose. However, the agency stated that Victims of the virus suffered from chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular and kidney diseases, lung deficiencies, and Alzheimer’s.

Regarding fatalities by vaccination status, the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, has clarified on several occasions that the number of deaths is higher in people vaccinated with two doses than in those not vaccinated because the majority of the population is inoculated, so “proportionally, the number will be higher.”

On the other hand, Health reported that total hospitalizations for the virus dropped to 791, figure broken down into 744 who are adult patients and 47 pediatric.

The agency reported that 102 adults and a minor are connected to an artificial respirator.

Meanwhile, Health shared a preliminary positivity rate of 27.01%, which means that 27 out of 100 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus are positive.

The demographics of deaths, breakdown of hospitalizations, positivity rate and average positive cases will be expanded at noon, when Health publishes its full report on the incidence of the virus.