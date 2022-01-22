Herboristería Llobet, the temple of alternative medicine

01.23.2022 00:00.

167 years ago, most of the remedies against the main ailments and diseases were of natural origin. It is in this context, when Spain was still a great empire with overseas possessions, that the Llobet family opened a herbal shop in Travessera de Gracia, 159. Despite the changes in its surroundings, this establishment is still there, with the same aspect that it had at the time of its opening. Inside, herbs, mixtures and spices to alleviate or cure all kinds of pathologies, among which the respiratory, digestive and insomnia problems. La Llobet has a loyal core of customers, and after the closure of the Herboristería del Rei, it is already the last of the “historical” ones that is still standing.

Upon entering this small temple of natural medicine, everything moves you Mid-nineteenth century, given that the decoration “is exactly the same”, explains Alvaro Palacios, the current ruler. Thus, they highlight sideboards in which the different products for sale or the glass jars full of spices are distributed. The most aesthetic element, however, is a wall clock from the time of Bismarck, former chancellor of the former German Empire. The tiles clearly show the passage of time, with deep grooves that cannot be repaired “because they are listed”.

A customer buys at Herboristería Llobet / JCM-CG

Five faces, one idea

From the moment of his birth, in 1855, three generations of Llobet They ran the business continuously. The last of them, Xavier, “was a well-known person in the neighborhood for his work”, praised by doctors of the time and by many of the neighbors. In addition, he was a very enlightened man, since in the back room of the store they organized literary and political conversations. The development of the latter was precisely the reason why the Franco regime “assigned a policeman at the door”, explains Palacios, who was careful not to criticize the regime.

After the Llobets, it is the turn of Emilio Store, nephew of Xavier. This situation is produced by a favor between the Llobet brothers, given that Emilio “was a trade unionist, one of the radicals, and nobody wanted to hire him”, all this in a deeply troubled environment, between 1977 and 1979. Both uncle and nephew they had a “complicated character”, and they were constantly angry. The situation reached such a point that, despite the fact that Xavier lived above the store, when a customer asked about him, Emilio replied: “He’s dead.” After the departure of the last regent linked to the family, it is Álvaro Palacios’ turn, who has in front of the Herbalist Llobet a total of “27 years”.

Álvaro Palacios, the current manager of the store / JCM-CG

Ada Colau, client in the preterite

In a business with 167 years behind it, customers number in the thousands, of all ages, backgrounds and social backgrounds. Palacios stresses that “obviously” comes more older people, “since it is the one with the most ailments”, although young people also come to the store. On the other hand, buyers come from all over Catalonia, and from beyond Spain. It is the case of a welsh woman “that when he comes to Catalonia he comes over, because he has allergy to antibiotics” and certain combinations of herbs “are good for her”, explains Palacios. There is also another client who lives in the Seychelles and buys products for her husband “who suffers from depression”. On the other hand, there is also a buyer profile formed by “families that come generation after generation” for a sentimental reason.

Beyond the anonymous buyers, the Llobet was also approached by a once unknown face, but who today is the mayor of Barcelona, neither more nor less than Ada Colau. About her, the current regent highlights that “she was very nice”, although since she came to power “no longer comes”. Another example is that of carmen machi, whom he also defines as a “very close and kind” person. In addition to these two Montserrat Caballe She participated “as a very young girl” in some artistic gatherings organized by Xavier Llobet.

Glass containers filled with spices / JCM-CG

Skyrocketing prices, sales that resist

The March 2020 lockdown forced the shutdown of the entire economy, with exceptions to essential businesses, among which was the Herboristería Llobet. The store opened “with shorter hours, until seven in the evening”, explains Palacios, given that there was a point where the street “was a desert, and it wasn’t worth it”. Although sales were reduced, since they were limited only to nearby customers, “it managed to hold up quite well”, although after 25 years “of rising sales”, the last two “have been down,” he laments.

In relation to the current supply and price crisis, with a completely runaway CPI, the regent confirms that he has noticed it “a lot”, given that at the end of December he received an email from a supplier in which he was recommended “buy in advance, because prices were going to skyrocket”. For example, there are some pots of herbs “that have raised 20 euros at once, and I have had to pass it on to customers”, because between “this and the rise in electricity, the numbers are in danger”. As for supply problems, they have been noted “with specific brands” and especially with the “products arriving from Asia”. Despite all these ingredients that put any business in trouble, the Herboristería Llobet is holding on strong, with the aim of continuing to provide Health & Wellness to his clients.