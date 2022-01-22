How good it looks, this is how Luis Miguel currently looks at 51 years old

One of the most popular singers in Latin music is Luis Miguel that to this day is a trend in various news portals for its great songs. While this time the famous Mexican nationalized artist is in the news for returning to the social networks with a series of images showing her new look.

a few hours ago The Sun of Mexico It has been a trend in various entertainment news portals as a series of photos of him went viral showing him with a new look that suits him very well. In these images you can see him on top of a yacht and in another next to a security guard in a parking lot.

For its part, this success occurs within the framework of the development of the documentary series dedicated to his life called “Luis Miguel, the series”. The same since it was released has garnered followers from all corners of the world. That is why the fame of the talented singer has grown by leaps and bounds. This told various details of his life in three seasons.

As for his most important records, the one that stands out for having the largest number of sold-out consecutive presentations in the National Auditorium of Mexico, with a total of 35 concerts. As well as the record for the largest number of presentations in the same place with a total of 259 concerts.

finally last year Luis Miguel announced that he is the first Mexican artist to exceed 5 billion views on the famous digital music platform called Spotify. To this achievement was added another where he reported that he was nominated for the 32nd Pollstar Awards in the category “Latin touring artist of the decade” (Latin Touring Artist of the Decade).