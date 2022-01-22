How many sessions of physical exercise are necessary to prevent cognitive deterioration?

Physical activity has been studied for many years to prevent diseases.

For decades, various investigations have affirmed that leading a less sedentary life has beneficial effects, both in prevention of neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s, as well as for the initial phases of these at the level of cognitive function, expose from Neurodidacta.

Therefore, experts recommend practice physical exercise at least three times a week and in moderation, to protect yourself from neurological damage that leads to cognitive decline.

In short, leading a healthy life and staying physically and cognitively active can be highly beneficial in preventing the risk of developing cognitive impairment.

How much exercise should be practiced to prevent cognitive deterioration?

But, many people wonder, what is the necessary amount of physical exercise to prevent cognitive decline?

It is true that physical activity, nutrition and cognitive stimulation activities are good ways to prevent diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia, but until now it was unknown to what extent.

An international team of researchers recently studied how many exercise sessions are needed to prevent cognitive decline in people at risk. The results have determined that with only a few twelve sessions You can already see the results.

The study, which has been led by Sylvie Belleville, professor of psychology at the University of Montreal, in Canada, and which has been published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, has shown that only 12 to 14 sessions are needed to observe a improvement of cognition.

As these experts explain, “until now the number of sessions or doses necessary to obtain an optimal effect was unknown.”

How it is possible to determine the necessary dose of exercise

Belleville explains that, as in pharmacological studies, it is necessary “define the optimal dose of treatment needed to observe the expected effects. However, in studies of prevention of cognitive decline, it is rarely carried out, since “little information is available to identify this dose”.

Thus, the experts focused on one of their objectives: “it is crucial to define an optimal number of treatment sessions”, explained the doctor, since “proposing very few sessions will not produce appreciable improvement effects, but too many sessions is not desirable either, since these interventions are expensive both for the individual who follows the treatments, and for the organization that offers them”.

To obtain the results, they analyzed 749 participants who received a series of interventions aimed at preventing cognitive decline. These interventions included dietary advice, physical activity, and cognitive stimulation to improve or maintain physical and cognitive abilities.

According to Belleville, it must also be taken into account that the individuality of the people is very important when determining the optimal dose of treatment.

Therefore, the researchers evaluated the effects of the sessions based on the age, gender, educational level and the cognitive and physical state of each participant. Subsequently, the relationship between the dose received by each one and their cognitive improvement was analyzed.

The main results of this research demonstrate that a beneficial effect can be seen with 12 or 14 sessions of physical exercise, but that there were some participants, such as those with lower levels of education or more risk factors for frailty, who they needed one more session to get the benefits.

In short, these experts affirm that it is important to “identify and guide an optimal dose and personalize treatment for each individual”.





