How much does it cost to go to the World Cup, the price of tickets and accommodation – Prensa Libre

In the event that the demand exceeds the quota available for the national or international market, the locations will be awarded by random selection. All applicants will receive a communication before Tuesday, March 8 , in which they will be informed if their request has been partially or completely accepted, or if it has been rejected.

The first step to buy one or more tickets is to submit the application, in which the date in which the requests are sent will be irrelevant, since all the tickets will be assigned once the phase is concluded.

Both the instructions to be followed and the deadline to pay the assigned tickets will also be provided.

Under FIFA’s ticketing policy, in place for three previous World Cup editions, a special price category, 4, has been set aside for residents of the host country, who will be able to apply for seats from just 40 Qatari Riyals —€9.69 or $10.99—.

From Guatemala to Qatar

Guatemalans who are excited about attending the Qatar World Cup 2022 they begin to do numbers and put together their budget for this soccer adventure.

“There are three of us: my wife, a friend and me. We bought a ticket to Europe —Barcelona, ​​Spain-, what is cheaper. It cost us $800. Then a ticket from Barcelona to Doha—Qatar—, which came out in $700 —$1,500—”, says a Guatemalan fan who will attend that World Cup event.

But beyond the Airplane ticket, these followers have US$1,000 each to buy tickets to the games. Your goal is to attend six. For the group stage, third category tickets cost Q531 —US$69—.

“We calculate to spend US$500 in lodging and US$500 in food, for each. We are going to rent a car for US$1,000. Maybe, in total, it’s about $3,000 each, plus the $1,000 for tickets”, refers the national fan.

As for the lodging, there will be varied options for all budgets. From hostels to arbnb —from US$50—. And as for transportation, the public option is the most accessible, with the advantage that seven of the eight stadiums are connected by metro.

The organization of Qatar 2022 expects to receive 1.5 million visitors and obtain some $500 million from ticket sales and packages that include lodging and other services.

Charging

The requirements

Since July 2021, Qatar has received tourists from all over the world, although there is still uncertainty as to whether the situation could change at any time due to the pandemic.

You do not need a visa to enter Qatar. for travelers from South and Central America —passport only—, but the person must present a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours prior to arrival; register in the Ehteraz app —passport, lodging, vaccination and PCR test data— at least three days before arriving at the World Cup venue, and activate a local or international chip to receive updated information; download, sign and print the commitment form established by the Ministry of Public Health.

The World Cup in Qatar It will take place from November 21 to December 18 of this year.