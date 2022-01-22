How much is the fortune of Eduin Caz, leader of Grupo Firme?

A character that monopolizes all the spotlights is the leader of Grupo Firme, Eduin Caz; and it is that the fame of the group has grown like foam; which is why many people wonder how much the fortune of this man from Culiacán, Sinaloa who “started from the bottom” is.

The vocalist of the Mexican regional group is just 27 years old, so his rise in the firmament of the biggest stars the band has attracted a lot of attention for his achievements alongside the band he plays get over me. Is

Eduin Caz and his group is one of the best paid, according to event organizers; and it is that annually they earn about two million pesos per month. In addition to presentations and record sales, the leader of Grupo Firme has other very popular businesses.

The singer once commented that although he did not live in poverty, he did have some shortcomings that impacted the way he lived his adolescence; but now he also has a clothing line and often shows how much he enjoys luxuries.

Edui Caz, how much money do you have as part of your fortune?

Now that the group broke sales records with its presentation at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, it has become clear the enormous fan base that the group has. group led by this guy who recently graduated with a degree in Marketing from the Autonomous University of Baja California.

Before leading the group, he was also in the Banda Reto Sierreño, Aventa2 de Tijuana, Los 4 de la Frontera and later in Grupo Fuerza, which later became Grupo Firme.

According to the most recent records, from the LatFan site, Eduin Caz’s fortune could amount to more than 42 million pesos. In addition to this, a leak emerged where they indicated that their tour of the United States managed to add three million dollars.

The leader of Grupo Firme owns a clothing brand, luxury vehicles, properties valued at millions of pesos and is even able to afford flights on private planes and trips on the highest-end yachts. Without a doubt, Eduin Caz’s fortune will continue to grow.

You might also be interested in: