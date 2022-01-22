Anyone who wants to put together a group can put whoever they want in it, unless the person has their WhatsApp adjusted so that no one can add it without authorization.

There are cases in which the groups are full of people, some known and others not, so in the messaging platform there is a technique for those who wish to hide their identity, which is requested when the ‘app’ is downloaded.

It is known as ‘blank name’, and will help maintain privacy, because unknown people will not be able to see the name of the person who activates it.

WhatsApp: how to make the name not appear in the groups

The first thing to do is open the WhatsApp application and tap on the 3 points located at the upper right corner. Then, select the ‘settings’ section, enter the profile picture and edit the name.

Until then, all are familiar steps for those who use this application regularly. Now comes the most important thing: enter Unicode, specifically this link. Subsequently, the symbol in the box must be copied and pasted in the name.

This month it became known that WhatsApp will have changes in notifications. On several iOS devices, the messaging service is showing the profile picture of the sender and other modifications in the groups.