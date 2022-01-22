How to record video in HDR10+ with a Samsung Galaxy phone

Related news

Having an Android mobile allows you to enjoy new advantages with a mod for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 or take advantage of video recording on a Samsung Galaxy mobile by receive the HDR10+ format from the lab area. In other words, the videos you record in HDR10+ are going to be able to play them in the best possible way on a compatible smart TV.

How to record videos in HDR10 + on a Samsung Galaxy

These are the novelties that we most like to see reach our mobiles, because we can access important new features. The HDR10+ format is not nonsense at all and right now there are Smart TVs, such as the Xiaomi TV Q1E, that are breaking it thanks to support.

Active HDR10+ symbol in the viewfinder

This novelty comes to medium and high range of the Samsung Galaxy that are now capable of recording in HDR10 + to offer a better dynamic range of color.

However, it should be mentioned that this function it’s in beta, so we recommend that you be aware of any errors that may occur. In fact, it is from the settings in labs, so we are going to show you the steps to activate it and thus see, when you turn on the video recording mode, how the HDR10+ symbol appears in the upper right.

We start the camera app.

Click in the upper left corner on the settings.

Under the video section we go to Advanced recording options.

We activate the HDR10 + option.

camera settings

The only thing to keep in mind is that if we change to 8K resolution or an incompatible frame rate, it will be disabled.

So can record videos in HDR10+ with a Samsung Galaxy terminal and thus reproduce them on a compatible screen such as those Smart TVs from Xiaomi itself.

