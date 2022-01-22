How to set up your Xiaomi Mi Band for the first time: step-by-step guide

In this guide we explain what are the steps to follow to configure your new Xiaomi Mi Band for the first time. It is a necessary but simple process.

The Xiaomi Mi Band has already established itself as one of the gadgets Xiaomi’s most popular, with millions of users wearing one of these smart bracelets on their wrists. If you have bought or been given a Mi Band, or have factory restored the one you already had, in this guide we will explain step by step how to configure it for the first time.

The process that we will explain to you throughout the article is used for the latest generations of the smartband, that is, the start configuration is similar have the Mi Band 4, the Mi Band 5 or the Mi Band 6. This initial process is very important, because will directly influence the user experience with the device. Therefore, it is key that you pay attention so as not to miss any detail. Do not be scared, it is still a simple procedure that will only take a few minutes.

How to set your Xiaomi Mi Band home

To set up your Xiaomi Mi Band you need two devices: the smartband in question and the mobile phone with which you are going to link it. Thus, you will be able to receive notifications from apps like WhatsApp and control music playback, among other advantages. This initial setup will also allow you make the most of the features of the Mi Band, such as constant heart rate monitoring or sleep analysis.

In addition, with this start guide you will also be able to configure aspects such as the display operation or customize watch face to set your favorite design. Without further ado, let’s see step by step how to set up your Xiaomi Mi Band for the first time.

charge the battery

It is very simple, the first thing you should do when you have your new Xiaomi Mi Band is connect it to the magnetic charger included in the box. Why? Because there is no other way to turn it on. That’s right, even if your bracelet comes with a button –the Mi Band 6 does not include it–, it will not be used to turn on the device when it is turned off.

Therefore, you only have to connect it to the charger –and this one to the electricity– to see how its screen turns on and starts the setup process. By the way, to turn off the Xiaomi Mi Band, the only 100% effective method is to run it out of battery.

Download Mi Fit or Xiaomi Wear on your smartphone

The next step you must carry out is to download the app that will allow you to link the Mi Band with your mobile phone. The most recommended is My Fit, but can also be used Xiaomi Wear. The latter is less popular than Mi Fit, but we have tested it and it is also useful for customizing the wristband face, configuring settings, activating functions and knowing the sports and health data recorded by the device.

Both applications can be free download from the Google Play Store, so you can try both to select which one best suits your preferences. Once the app is installed, proceed to log in with your Xiaomi account.

Link both devices

When you are already inside Mi Fit or Xiaomi Wear with your user account, it is time to link the Mi Band. Both devices connect via Bluetooth, so it is essential that you have this connectivity activated on your mobile. Then follow these steps:

Click on the “Profile” tab in the lower right corner. Tap on the “+” button to add a new device. Select “Bracelet” from the available categories. Tap on the name of the bracelet you want to connect: Mi Band 5, Mi Band 6… Accept the connection between both devices and end, they will be paired.

Customize the dial of the bracelet

Already with the smart bracelet linked to the mobile, one of the most fun steps of the process arrives. You already know that the Mi Band is characterized by offering dozens of different watch faces to the user, so the best thing is that see each of them before choosing the one that will star in the home screen of the smartband.

Within the section “Wristband screens” you can see all the available designs, which are divided into different categories. When you have found the sphere you like best, click on it and tap on the “Apply” button. After a few seconds, you will be able to see the chosen design on the screen of the Mi Band. With so many dials available, you can change them daily to play with the look of the bracelet.

Activate the sport and health functions

This is one of the most important steps when configuring your Xiaomi Mi Band from the start, since it is time to activate those health and sports functions that you want to use every day. First, go to the section “Training Settings” in My Fit or “Training” on Xiaomi Wear. From that section you can select which sport modes They appear in the “Workouts” section of the Mi Band.

Also, if you have one of the newer generations of the bracelet, you can also take advantage of the automatic workout detection. You must also enable this tool, although in this case from the bracelet itself. Enter the settings and tap on the “Detect activity” function. Next, select those sports modes that you want to be automatically detected.

To take advantage of the health functions, you also have to activate them from the smartband or from the app on your mobile. Of course, this depends on the tools available on each model. For example, the Mi Band 6 has integrated the blood oxygen monitoring. Accede to “Health Monitoring” and decide if you want to activate the constant recording of the heart rate, the sleep analysis or the stress analysis.

The more functions you enable, the more energy consumed by device. As we saw in the analysis of the Mi Band 6, maximizing its sports and health functions, the autonomy is five full days. In conclusion, what you should do is try these features to find out if it suits you. use them all or prefer to conserve the battery to take longer to go through the charger.

Configure the settings

The configuration of your Xiaomi Mi Band is almost ready, although there are still some settings to configure so that the experience is the best. Take the smartband and enter the settings section, where you can change the brightness level of the screen, the time it is on or activate the do not disturb mode. This is very useful, because you will not receive notifications during the hours that you program.

The available settings are more extensive in the Mi Fit and Xiaomi Wear apps. For example, you can enable the function “Lift to Activate”, which turns on the screen just by raising your hand. You can also sort the applications and widgets of the bracelet, in addition to activating the inactivity alert. Of course, you can choose from which apps will receive the notifications.

You can also configure the tool “Incoming calls”, to receive the notification on the Mi Band that someone is calling you and to be able to reject the call. In short, it is best to thoroughly analyze Mi Fit or Xiaomi Wear to discover what settings you can configure so that the user experience is perfect.

squeeze it to the max

Done, you have finished the initial configuration of the Xiaomi Mi Band. From now on, you just have to squeeze it to the fullest taking advantage of all the functions that it puts at your disposal. In addition to the ones we’ve mentioned so far, you can also set alarms, see the weather information, know a report on your health status or add events in the app so that the smartband reminds you of them.

