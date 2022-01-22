How to watch the Day 3 match LIVE?

MX League

Follow the broadcast of the match between Chivas and Gallos Blancos for Date 3 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 from the Akron Stadium.

Chivas will have their second duel at home.
Deportivo Guadalajara will have its second home game in the Clausura 2022 Tournament receiving the Querétaro White Roosters. The game corresponds to Day 3 of a new campaign in the MX League and will be refereed by Diego Montaño Robles, who will be accompanied by line judges Alberto Morín Méndez and Eduardo Acosta Orea.

The Sacred Flock will return to activity in Mexican soccer in this interesting match against Queretaro as a local. The last red-and-white presentation at home was on Matchday 1, where they authoritatively defeated Mazatlán 3-0 in their debut in this new tournament. Now the strategist Marcelo Michel Leano will try to regain confidence, after the loss the week before against Pachuca.

Guadalajara has a complicated mission in this contest to gain trust of the chivahermanos, who want to see their team in the first places in Mexican soccer, since 2020 They cannot access the Liguilla or fight for the championship, which is why this 2022 should serve to make up for mistakes of the recent past and be protagonists of the MX League.

Chivas vs. Querétaro: When and what time do they play for Liga MX?

Chivas and Querétaro will meet on matchday 3 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX next Saturday, January 22, starting at 5:00 p.m. (local time) from the Akron Stadium.

Chivas vs. Querétaro: Where and how to watch the match broadcast?

This commitment will have the exclusive transmission of IZZI and you will be able to follow it through the Aficionados channel and MINUTE BY MINUTE through Rebaño Pasión.

