”I would have gone there”

2022-01-22

Kylian Mbappe has a contract with PSG until June and at this time you can negotiate with any other club to arrive in the summer. The Real Madrid is the best positioned to take the French and Zlatan Ibrahimovic he believes that the best thing for his career is to wear white.

They filter the reasons why Mbappé wants to leave PSG

Speaking to the French newspaper L’Equipe’, the Swede reveals that he spoke with the young striker and recommended him to go to the Merengue team.

“Mbappé asked me and I told him: ‘In your place, I would go to Real Madrid’. I have had the opportunity to play for different teams and countries, with different champions and that is how I learned and grew. Playing at home your entire career is easier, in my opinion. While if you pack your suitcase and go to other gardens, it’s an adventure, “said the star of the Milan.