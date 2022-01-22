If you go to Cuba, these are the foods you can take with you: preserves, powdered milk…

The National Center for Animal Health (CENASA) of the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG) updated the list of foods of animal origin for human consumption that may or may not be imported to Cuba by travelers and natural persons.

If you go to travel to Cuba, there is a series of food with absolute import bans, among them any product or by-product of animal origin with bones and the fluid milk and dairy products in general unpasteurized, according to the MINAG page.

To Cuba nor can they take “fresh, frozen, dehydrated or salted meats, with or without bones; edible organ meats; semi-finished meat products and semi-cooked products”.

The list details that entry to Burger Island is not allowed; hash; meatballs; shaped as meat sticks, nuggets and other breaded products; raw sausages; salamis; spreads; raw ham, sausages and raw, fermented, overcooked bacon, pepperoni, cervelat and other raw fermented products.

The products of animal origin that can be imported into Cuba are “preserved meat (canned) from bovine, porcine and poultry, duly identified and of recognized trademarks, coming from the countries that due to their current animal health situation and agreements established between Official Veterinary Services are eligible for Cuba: Spain, Portugal, Italy, United States, Canada, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua , Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay”.

They can also carry canned seafood products; UHT fluid milk, condensed, evaporated, and dairy desserts; milk powder, as well as mature pasteurized cheeses or made from ultra-pasteurized milk from any geographic area.

For its part, the importation of sausages is temporarily authorized from countries with agreements with the Island: Spain, Portugal, Italy, United States, Canada, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.

CENASA clarified that “These facilities and the list of eligible countries could be modified in relation to changes in the animal health situation of the countries of origin. (those where the food is produced and is reflected on the product label), and may be subject to constant changes, which will be systematically updated on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture.

“All products will arrive fully packaged, of recognized brands and properly labeled, without breakage in the packaging. Those products whose packaging suffers any breakage or deterioration that could become a vehicle for etiological agents that cause diseases, will be confiscated and incinerated.“, he pointed out.

The regulations are addressed to prevent the introduction of biological agents that cause harmful diseases domestic animals, wildlife and man in the case of zoonoses.

The regulations take into accountthe animal health situation of the countries of origin, which can be different even in the same geographical area. This is the reason why certain prohibitions have been maintained for the entry of food into the national territory, in the case of travelers arriving from different countries and regions of the world.”