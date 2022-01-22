If you suspect covid, these tips on medication, tests or symptoms could help you, experts respond

Doctors call for calm and here are some tips on what you can do to minimize the symptoms of the virus

The saturation of health centers and hospitals is beginning to be evident, many health units are working with few staff, due to excess contagion, and tests to rule out virus infection are scarce in the public sector and in the private area. Not everyone has access to pay at least $15 to find out if they are carriers of the virus.

In case of not having access to a test to detect if they are infected with the virus, the doctors call for calm and monitor the patient’s symptoms, vital signs, blood pressure, temperature and oxygenation that does not fall below a saturation of 95 , warning that an emergency should be consulted if temperatures above 38 degrees persist, in case of feeling tired or short of breath.

Here are some tips from intensivist doctors such as doctor Emilio Salazar, the pulmonologist Manuel López Ramo, on what to do in case of Covid-19 infection.

What is one of the first symptoms that develops if I am infected with omicron?

Dr. Emilio Salazar, an intensivist surgeon, recalled that 15% of the population that is going to suffer from the disease is not going to present any symptoms, only 80% is going to present them and we have to start counting the days since we had the contact that person.

Symptoms associated with omicron are high fever, extreme fatigue, feeling like you have worked too hard and feel tired, sore throat, hoarseness, irritation when speaking or eating food. If your symptoms are not severe, management can be treated symptomatically, at home, with some medications.

What to do if my throat starts to hurt?

Salazar recommended that if there is a sore throat there are medications that have an action. “It’s not to make a commercial, but Mucoangin, a tablet relieves a little sore throat, you put it in your mouth, suck it like candy and take away the pain,” said the doctor who stressed that only medications can be used to minimize symptoms and stressed that antibiotics should not be used to treat covid.

If someone in my family already has a confirmed covid test, do we all need to get tested?

Don’t rush to get a test because it will most likely be negative and a false negative. Doctors have pointed out that care must be taken about when a person should take a test to determine if they are infected with Covid-19.

“In other words, if you went to a meeting and suddenly your uncle, your cousin, your friend, later reported to you a few days later that you are positive, that is the day of your contact, you have to wait for an incubation period and monitor the symptoms. If you don’t have symptoms, you can skip the test,” Salazar said.

The rapid antigen test detects the virus between the 5th and 7th day of illness.

The RT-PCR test, which is more sensitive, can confirm contagion even before the onset of the first symptom, but it is more expensive.

People who have been in contact with someone who has confirmed covid-19 or has symptoms should isolate at home. Dr. Salazar maintains that it must be assumed that it is suspicious and kept at home for 7 days, although omicron is a mild form, there is always mortality of vulnerable people, hospitals are filled and resources and medicines are exhausted.

SARS-CoV-2 virus detection period.

Do I take the ivermectin that they send in the kit from the Government?

Available clinical studies do not show that ivermectin is effective against Covid-19. Numerous investigations have discouraged its use, because it produces a decrease in viral load, but taking high doses, and taking large doses of ivermectin, is dangerous. It has been shown to cause liver injury.

How many days can I get out of isolation?

People with covid can be released from isolation after 10 days, if symptoms improve and they do not have a fever. The period of greatest contagion is 24 hours before the onset of symptoms and 5 days after. After 7 days of isolation, without symptoms, it allows you to go out with a mask but avoiding living with vulnerable people (Adults of the third, people with diabetes, hypertension or chronic diseases). If you have symptoms or live with someone vulnerable, wait 10 days.

When should I seek medical attention?

Emilio Salazar maintains that severe cases can be identified because they cause pneumonia, there is a feeling of shortness of breath, which can be detected using an oximeter to measure the saturation of oxygen in the blood: “The oximeter is a fundamental measure. If you put your oximeter on your finger and if the saturation drops below 95%, it is already an alarm that it is evolving to a serious form”.

According to the specialist, if someone suspects serious symptoms, that oxygenation decreases and the fever is very persistent or has other symptoms, they should not self-medicate, nor prescribe the laboratories because even doctors find it difficult to interpret the tests.

If all the clinics are full, what other alternative do I have to treat myself, if my symptoms are mild?

If your symptoms are not severe, management can be treated symptomatically, at home, with some medications.

“I do not want the recommendations that I am going to make to be misunderstood because each case is individual. If your symptoms are mild, well you have a fever, lower the fever with acetaminophen, I can speak for adults, one gram every 6 hours; you can also bathe; use physical media. If you have a sore throat there are medicines that have an action. Not to make a commercial, but Mucoangin, a tablet that soothes his sore throat a little bit, he puts it in his mouth, sucks on it like candy, and it takes away the pain. If you have any symptoms of cough (take) a cough suppressant or flu; (if you have) diarrhoea, (use) an antidiarrheal, (drink) plenty of fluids; rest at home; isolate. With that you can pass symptomatic management. That is to say, even for covid-19 of other variants, if you have a mild clinical picture, the management is of the symptoms, “explained Salazar.

The specialist stressed that in mild forms of covid we should not resort to the indiscriminate use of antibiotics or the use of extremely expensive drugs such as Rendesivir, Tosilisumab, because these drugs deal with severe forms.

