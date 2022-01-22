“I’m so sorry but my ‘show’ is not ready”: Adele tearfully postpones a series of concerts (with half her team with covid-19)

The singer apologized for the last minute announcement, given that the first recital was to be held in the city of Las Vegas (Nevada, USA) and on the same day.

The British singer Adele announced this Friday in a message full of emotions on her networks the postponement of a series of concerts in the city of Las Vegas (Nevada, USA).

“I’m so sorry but my ‘show’ isn’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to get it done on time and to make it good enough for you guys, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed due to delivery delays and the coronavirus. Half of my team contracted covid-19 and it has been impossible to finish the show,” explained the artist.

The announcement was last minute, given that the first recital was to be held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and on the same day. In total, 24 concerts were planned to be held as part of the ‘Weekends with Adele’ program from January to April. It would be the artist’s first presentation in years.

Given the late nature of the message about the postponement, the singer apologized to the fans who had already arrived in the city. “We are going to reschedule all dates and I’m going to finish my show and I’m going to get it where it needs to be,” he promised.

Adele’s fans highly anticipated her participation on stage, considering that in November she released her new studio album called ’30’, almost six years after her last album.