In Mexico they pressure Tata Martino for the presence of Chicharito Hernández in the Tri

Gerardo Martino announced the list of those summoned to the Mexican National Team and Chicharito Hernández ratified his place among the banned.

January 21, 2022 5:55 p.m.

Gerardo Martino’s banned list in the Mexican National Team began to shrink with the inclusion of Gerardo Arteaga and Diego Lainez for the matches for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, but the fans expected to have the presence of the tricolor team’s all-time top scorer: Chicharito Hernandez.

The Argentine strategist reaffirmed the place of the LA Galaxy striker on his banned list by making the decision to once again marginalize him from those summoned to wear the Aztec shirt for the following commitments.

After the names that would be part of the matches for the Qualifiers were announced, the fans decided to express their discomfort on Twitter, waiting for the pressure to take effect and they can summon the former Real Madrid player.

With complaints about some of the names chosen as chaka Rodríguez, Jesús Galalrdo, Rogelio Funes Mori, the inclusion of the four goalkeepers, among some of the decisions that Martino made and among which Chicharito is not.

The Mexican striker managed to accumulate a total of 17 goals in the last edition of the MLS with the shirt of the Californian franchise and caused admiration for the high level he displayed in the United States.

In this way, fans continue to think of Javier Hernández as an option to strengthen the Mexican forward, although for Gerardo Martino the presence of players of the caliber of Henry Martin, Raúl Jiménez and Rogelio Funes Mori is enough.