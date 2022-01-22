“Inflation is erupting everywhere and it is impossible to contain it”- RT Videos

In this episode of the ‘Keiser Report’ Max and Stacy discuss the headlines that blame inflation on greedy corporate CEOs or the Saudi royal house… in any case, it’s always the other’s fault, never, ever, the unbridled printing of money. In the second part, Max talks with bitcoin entrepreneur Jimmy Song, author of the book ‘Bitcoin and the American Dream’, about his impression of El Salvador after the enactment of the Bitcoin Law.

In this edition of the ‘Keiser Report’, Max Keizer and Stacy Herbert have talked about inflation, an economic phenomenon that, in their opinion, “is erupting everywhere and impossible to contain”, which is why it is becoming a growing problem.

Herbert points out that when there is a hyperinflationary period producers begin to be blamed and not the issue of currency, as happened in the Weimer Republic between 1921 and 1923, when farmers were accused of being greedy and charging too much for food.

The presenter recalls that, in the midst of this situation, the US is approaching the mid-term elections. “In the polls, Biden is crashing faster than prices are rising, or maybe at the same rate; there may be a correlation,” he says.

“It’s a catastrophe”

Keiser says it all started in 2008, when Wall Street was bailed out. In this sense, it indicates that since then there has been a constant rescue. “In the last two years they have issued almost all the money that has been issued in the history of the United States. It is the largest currency issue in history. And this is not going to end well, it is a catastrophe,” he laments.

They also comment that, as a result of the crisis in the supply chain caused by the covid-19 pandemic, they are beginning to see empty shelves in the supermarkets of the North American country. In fact, President Joe Biden is already talking about price controls on staples like beef and chicken.

“The hyperinflationary collapse of the dollar is on its way; it has already collapsed against Bitcoin, as have all fiat currencies in the world,” Keizer continued. “All fiat money will go to where it always goes historically, which is zero,” he added.

“Ultimate Crash”

The presenter assures that the Federal Reserve, the American central bank, is a means of the oligarchs to obtain more assets for little money, while the inequality of wealth and income becomes more pronounced and, in the end, the “definitive collapse” is reached. .

During the second part of the program, Keiser spoke with Jimmy Song, bitcoin entrepreneur and author of the book ‘Bitcoin and the American Dream’, about the enactment of the Bitcoin Law in El Salvador, a country that has converted the main cryptocurrency into legal tender.

“Bitcoin offers El Salvador and other countries in the region a way to escape, a path to individual sovereignty that they have never enjoyed before,” said Keiser, who recalled that for decades the Central American nation has been in the hands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international organizations.

