‘It is up to us to review elections once they are over, but no one can be re-elected more than twice,’ says Sebastián Palacios, Minister of Sports, about elections at Emelec | Soccer | sports

According to the Millionaire Club Statute, the members of the board “may be re-elected in accordance with the law.”

That “no one can be re-elected more than twice” is what he knows, “according to the Statute”, Sebastián Palacios Muñoz, Minister of Sports, regarding the next Emelec elections, currently suspended by court order -they should be on January 30- and in which Nassib Neme will seek to win for a consecutive administrative period.

“Emelec is a private entity and we have the power to review your elections once they are over, but no one can be re-elected more than twice, in accordance with the statute,” Palacios said in The Round Radio, in statements collected on social networks.

The Statute of the millionaire club, in its article 50, states: “The members of the board of directors will last four years in the exercise of their functions, and may be reelected in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, article 151 of the Law of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (2010), in Title XI (Of sports leaders), states: “The periods, for which the managers are elected to direct their sports organizations, They will be between one and up to four years according to their statutes and they may opt for immediate re-election only once. For a new application to the same position, a minimum period must elapse, and under no figure may he integrate any managerial position in the organization without at least one period having elapsed since the end of his position.

This year, Neme is running for re-election. The president of the millionaire club points to a new period after being chosen by the members in January 2012 (only list) and January 2018 (re-election, Carlos Alberto Juárez was imposed). He became president for the first time in April 2011, when he succeeded Elías Wated (resigned).

The current period of the Emelec board comprises the four-year course 2018-2021. On December 14, elections were called in the electric club for January 30, 2022, but a protection action presented by Juan de Dios Lozano Chapiro motivated the judge of the Civil Unit Danny Daniel Castro Mendoza to decide to suspend the elections. Subsequently, the board of directors convened an extraordinary meeting to discuss the issue on January 20, but the appointment could not take place by disposition of the Municipality of Guayaquil, due to the wave of COVID-19 infections.

Covered in article 52.4 of the Emelec Statute, which indicates that “the duties and powers of the board of directors are to temporarily resolve any doubts that arise about the application of the Statute until the general assembly knows and resolves it”, the leadership of the millionaire club decided to remain in functions extended until there is next directive. (D)