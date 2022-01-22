J Balvin breaks records: he already has 11 videos with more than a billion views each on YouTube

José Álvaro Osorio Balvin has remained one of the benchmarks of contemporary Latin American music.. And he continues to break records that make him, at least in terms of success, an artist of numbers through the skies who, as if that were not enough, has also positioned himself as an icon of fashion and style as he demonstrated at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in which, together with his wife, the model Valentina Ferrer, he wore a singularly daring look.

After the premiere of the deluxe edition of “José”, his sixth studio album, J Balvin achieved his eleventh video to reach one billion views on You Tube. This is “Safari”, his collaboration with Pharrell Williams, BIA and Sky. In round numbers, “El Niño de Medellín” has more than half of its almost 20 thousand 308 million views on its YouTube channel in an eleven video clips.

33 number one

Thats not all. At the end of last year it was revealed that With “Una nota”, Balvin already reached 33 songs to occupy the first place on Billboard’s Latin Airplay list. Thirty-three. Officially the only Latino to achieve it in the history of the charts.

Additionally, Balvin will also begin his 2022 North American tour in support of the album and its deluxe edition. The 28-date tour will kick off on April 19, 2022 in San Antonio and wrap up on June 4 in Puerto Rico. During his tour, Balvin will visit Seattle, Las Vegas, Miami, New York and DC.

The videos

These are the videos of J Balvin that have surpassed the barrier of one billion views on YouTube:

“6 AM”, with Farruko

“Oh come on”

“My people”, with Willy Williams

“With height”, with Rosalía

“You don’t know me” (remix), with Jhay Cortez and Bad Bunny

“Safari” with Pharrell Williams, Bia and Sky

“X”, with Nicky Jam

“China”, by Anuel, with J Balvin. Karol G. Daddv Yankee and Ozuna

“Now Says”, by Chris Jeday, with J Balvin and Ozuna

“I Like It”, by Cardi B, with J Balvin and Bad Bunny

“Again”, with Zion and Lennox

Here you can see the video of “Safari”: