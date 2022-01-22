you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodríguez, Al Rayyan player.
James Rodriguez, Al Rayyan player.
The Colombian will join the group for games against Peru and Argentina.
January 22, 2022, 09:18 AM
James Rodriguez is ready to go back to Colombia selection for the qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Peru and Argentina.
The Al Rayyan footballer was summoned by coach Reinaldo Rueda for these two key commitments for the cast’s aspirations to go to the World Cup.
What does the change consist of?
James has changed. In recent games he has had very good performances and has even scored a brace, which gives him the option of arriving in good condition for the National Team.
Another change is in his hair. In his social networks he said goodbye to the color blue and returned to black, at least that was recorded as follows.
