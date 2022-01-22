Javier Aguirre attacks the FIFA Date and worries all Rayados de Monterrey

Javier Aguirre surprised the fans of Rayados de Monterrey by attacking the teams for the FIFA Date.

Javier Aguirre’s plans have been frustrated again in recent hours due to the international activity of the national teams that worries the members of the coaching staff and, mainly, the Basque.

With the announcement of the squad list for the Mexican and Argentine national teams, among others in which several players will end up leaving to fulfill their duties in their respective teams, the Mexican strategist will have to wait impatiently for their return.

For this reason, the technical director of The gang He exposed his discomfort at giving up ten players to the selected ones and surprised the fans by revealing his reasons for being so upset.

“Occupied in carrying in the best way, making the trip more rested, it is a good beating for the player, trying to get them to arrive as well as possible. Another concern is Covid, it is a coin toss, a roulette wheel,” said the strategist in Press conference.

However, he showed his pride that the players are part of their respective teams: “I never asked a player to give up his national team, I would be unable to tell a player to say no to Argentina. I have 10, I would like to have 15 or 20, because it is an injection of pride”.

Within the list of players that Rayados de Monterrey will transfer to the various international teams are: Jesús Gallardo, Héctor Moreno, César Montes, Luis Romo, Rogelio Funes Mori, Stefan Medina, Sebastián Vegas, Esteban Andrada, Maximiliano Meza and Joel Campbell.