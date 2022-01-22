Jennifer Lopez poses radiant with a necklace with the name of Ben Affleck and asks her fans for fashion advice

Tinseltown’s latest favorite couple, the stars Jennifer Lopez (52) and Ben Affleck (49) never miss an opportunity to express the affection they share since they made their relationship official.

Recently the star of marry me, who often shares her glamorous fashion moments on her social media, showcased her boyfriend Affleck’s name in a romantic way.

On his Instagram account, the star of hustlers , left some beautiful photos of her recent look: she was wearing a stylish outfit with leather details, and in the pictures, she was seen wearing a necklace with Ben’s name on it.

Capture of Instagram @ JLO

J.Lo, 52, asked her millions of fans for a quick fashion tip on her latest outfit. “With a jacket or without a jacket!?”, he captioned the post.

While fans showered his post with love and praise, some of them were quick to notice the necklace that the actor from Batman gave him in his 52nd birthday, which they celebrated in Saint Tropez.

Jennifer Lopez wears a black top. Capture of Instagram @ JLO

The Selena star was first seen wearing the necklace during a walk through the streets of Monaco, since the necklace with the letters BEN stood out in paparazzi photos.

J.Lo and Ben, popularly known as ‘Beniffer‘, they rekindled their 17-year romance in April following Lopez’s split from Alex Rodriguez, to whom the singer was engaged for two years.