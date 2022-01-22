Joe Biden makes HISTORICAL investment for the production of microchips in the US

Admin 1 hour ago Business Leave a comment 18 Views

It is no secret to anyone that things have not turned out as Joe Biden would have wanted, which is why he has had to resort to new investments to get back up in the leagues.

It is important to add that at the beginning of his mandate, the president of the United States has had to deal little by little with the pressures, although his popularity has been declining.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Price of the dollar today Saturday, how is the exchange rate

Today, Saturday, January 22, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.4685 pesos per unit, with a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved