Jomari Goyso shows the hair of his armpits ensuring that he is ready for February 14

In addition to being an expert in beauty and fashion, Jomari Goyso has won the hearts of thousands of viewers for his funny jokes that are a characteristic of his authentic personality. Once again, the influencer made his fans laugh by showing off his armpit hair through a video posted on Instagram.

Lying on his bed and shirtless, the judge of “Nuestra Belleza Latina” made a video singing a romantic song. But what most caught the attention of his followers was the remarkable hair in his armpit.

In the publication that reaches more than 12 thousand “likes”, the Spaniard assured that it is ready for February 14. “LOL. Ready for #February 14 (now my mother will come with armpit hair) #romanticismoforzato“, wrote.

Immediately, his loyal followers commented on the video with icons of laughter and ensuring that even with armpits full of hair he looks great.

“The truth is that even with the hair you can see what a beauty of a man, beloved father”, “You’re great! I love you for authentic”, “You are my favorite you make my day thank you boy never change”, “please shave”, “Me waiting for mommy’s beautiful message later, after watching this video”, they wrote to him.

The ‘secret pact’ behind Nuestra Belleza Latina

Now that the beauty competition is over, Jomari interviewed the new winner, Sirey Morán, and her companions, Génesis Suero, from the Dominican Republic and Jaky Magaña, from Mexico, on her podcast “Sin Rodeo”, who talked about a pact they had to make. during his participation in the reality show.

And it is that according to the Dominican representative, all the candidates reached an agreement not to speak ill of them before the media.

“You have made a pact that neither was going to speak ill of the other, that it was a pact that you made behind the camera”, Goyso began by asking them.

Given this, Genesis clarified that: “the pact comes because you’re not watching the show, and so the mentality of all of us is ‘What’s going to happen to all of our lives out there? How is the viewer seeing us?’ and that’s where the pact comes from, from a certain behavior or how you want to sell yourself or how you want the public to see you”.

For her part, Jaky clarified that although she was not aware of that pact, she did confirm that they all agreed how they wanted to “sell” themselves before the Univision cameras.