Josimar assures that he did not abandon María Fe Saldaña in full pregnancy web eye showbiz | EYE-SHOW

After heading to the United States, Joseph Fidel decided to surprise locals and strangers alike by launching her new production, after the birth of her third daughter, the fruit of her old relationship with Maria Faith Saldana.

“My life has taken a new direction with this album, it is totally different from all the things I did before, 80% of the music is unreleased, some songs composed by me, like ‘ Así soy yo’, where I speak on behalf of myself. life. We have made songs for the Peruvian and Latin public to expand my music”, started saying.

See also: Josimar assures that he is aware of his daughter with María Fe: “I send him audios singing”

On the other hand, the salsero confessed that he no longer pays attention to the criticism that may arise about his private life, since he is very focused on his musical career.

“My family knows who I am, I do everything for my children, to whom I want to give a life that I never had. Also clarify that I did not run away from Peru, because I do not owe her, on the contrary, I am fine with everyone, with María Fe I speak every day, she sends me many photos of our baby, “ express.

In that sense, “The King of perucha sauce” said that it has not been easy since he decided to settle in North America, however, he knows that every sacrifice has its reward

“I left my comfort zone to start something new, that’s why I named the album ‘The beginning’, because it was the beginning of a new life for me and my family. I felt that in Peru I had already reached my limit, what I did was repetitive and I decided to dare to do other things”, he finished saying.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU