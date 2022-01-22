Juan Fernando Quintero video arrival in Argentina and reception by River Plate fans | Colombians Abroad

‘Juanfer’ madness in Argentine territory! This Thursday afternoon, River Plate fans massively received Juan Fernando Quintero in Buenos Aires and showed him all their love.

Local media recorded the arrival of the Antioquian flyer at the Ezeiza International Airport. Hours before, several fans lined up at the exit to celebrate the return of the so-called ‘Hero of Madrid’.

​

Walking out the airport gate, all attendees went crazy. Flashes, shouts, celebrations, songs, everything.

“Very happy. The truth is that I am grateful, happy. Let’s hope to have a good season, I can’t wait to be with my new teammates”, Quintero told TyC Sports.

He also gave details of his return from Chinese soccer: “Everything was genuine. On both sides (with Marcelo Gallardo) we wanted to get back together and I am very grateful for that interest. For my part, I want to do everything that is best for the team, this is my home. We already know what River represents”.

Finally, the ex-Medellín revealed that when he left the ‘Millo’ in 2020 “he never” thought about his return, but “when the time comes you must decide” and in that sense “I would tell him a thousand times yes”.

“From the knee I am very well”, he finished. Let’s remember that the 29-year-old midfielder was injured in the friendly of the Colombian National Team against Honduras and he is already advancing his recovery.

This same Thursday, River published an enigmatic video regarding the return of the Colombian and the post exploded in interactions. He is expected to present medical exams this Friday and sign his contract.