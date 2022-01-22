Julio César Chávez: The reason why Chávez Jr exploded against his father

Controversies, scandals and out of place statements have been a constant in the boxing career of Julio César Chávez Jr. On this occasion, he went further and exploded against his father, the boxing legend.

Through his social networks, Jr told his followers that his father Julio César Chávez wants him to return to his ex-partner Frida Muñoz and he even said that if he did not do it, they would put him back in the rehabilitation clinic.

“(My father tells me) go with her if we’re not going to put you in the clinic, that’s not the way to fix a relationship. My wife is going to say, that fucking asshole, if his dad tells him that, he’s a stupid guy, why there has come all the disorder”, commented.

“He is a legend and I respect him, the respect I have for him is true, I never used him at all, but I always admire him, but better from afar, I adore my dad, but don’t talk to me about me family. Nobody loves him like I do,” he said.

The Aztec boxer was seen to be extremely upset at the option of being re-annexed by his family. He even invited his father to have brain studies done and even talked about hospitalizing him.

“With the permission of all Mexicans, we must do a study of the brain of all those who are there, and whoever goes wrong, let us hospitalize him, if he is wrong again because they told me that… I don’t know , I’m not going to say anything. We do the studies and whoever goes wrong is admitted,” he concluded.

JL