Karol G: who is Daiky Gamboa, the new illusion of the singer | Instagram photos | celebrity | nnda nnlt | FAME

In March 2021, one of the most popular couples in the urban genre ended their relationship. We are talking about the singers Carol G Y Anuel AA, who were used to sharing their love through Instagram, where they amass more than 70 million followers together.

MORE INFORMATION: Who is Yailin La Más Viral, the new girlfriend of Anuel AA

Although there were rumors of a possible reconciliation, all hopes vanished when the rag man announced that he was happily in love with the Dominican singer Yailin’ the most viral‘, known for her themes “Chivirika”, “La Piri” and “Vamo pal Bronx”.

This news caused surprise in the public, but that was not all. During a basketball game, the Colombian was seen with a handsome young man, who is presumed to be her new love interest. Next, all the details.

In March 2021 there were already rumors of the end of the romance between the singer and Anuel AA (Photo: Karol G / Instagram)

KAROL GY DAIKY GAMBOA

Karol attended the game Los Angeles Lakers against the Salt Lake City Utah Jazz, accompanied by a man identified as Daiky Gamboa. The photos of her visit to the stadium shocked Internet users, because she had not been captured with another couple since the end of her relationship with the Puerto Rican.

Karol with Daiky in a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Utah Jazz (Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty Images)

WHO IS DAIKY GAMBOA?

According to the information found on Gamboa’s social networks, who has more than 1.5 million followers on InstagramYour job is to be the creative director of the singer born in Medellín and other artists. Just like she is from Colombia and she usually publishes sensual photographs where she reveals her elaborate anatomy.

THE TIMES HE HAS BEEN PUBLICLY SEEN WITH KAROL G

In addition to their attendance at the basketball game, the young people went to the concert of billie eilish in austin, texas, where they spent an incredible night. Likewise, Karol and Daiky got a tattoo together in July 2021, as a sign of the love they have for each other.

“Karol and I tattooed each other and it doesn’t matter if it looks ugly, what matters is love and the story of such a beautiful friendship”, wrote the producer in the caption of a video.

INSTAGRAM PHOTOS OF DAIKY GAMBOA

THE GIFT KAROL G GAVE HIMSELF FOR CHRISTMAS

Singer Carol G She decided to celebrate Christmas her way and made an impressive gift for herself: a blue motorcycle. The Colombian artist decided to share her emotion with her millions of followers on social networks.

Through her stories on her official Instagram account, the Colombian surprised everyone by showing her “new toy”. In the video he published, you can see how he turns on the motorcycle and takes his first steps with it.

“My Christmas present has arrived! From me to me. What a joke!”, Karol G expressed with emojis of flames of fire on the video, in which he appears very smiling while testing the motorcycle with his father.