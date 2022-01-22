LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers lead NBA midseason jersey sales

As announced by the competition, after 14 weeks of regular phase, the King and the gold and purple franchise command the statistics, surpassing Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

14 weeks have passed of the 2021-2022 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA), that is, we are in the middle of the contest, and data has been revealed regarding the sale of jerseys and merchandising, where they rule Los Angeles Lakers and its greatest star, Lebron James.

According to the study presented by the organization, together with the Basketball Players Association (NBPA), and that are based on the numbers obtained by the official store of the league on the Internet (NBA Store), the King and the lagoons top the list.

And it is that despite the current bad moment that the Lakers are experiencing in the NBA, with a record of 22 wins and 23 losses, is the most popular and best-selling equipment in the world, surpassing the Golden State Warriors, seconds left; while at the player level, the first place belongs to LeBron.

LeBron and Lakers: the most popular in the NBA



As in the voting for the Game of stars, who is below James in second place is Stephen Curryleaving the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo; while in terms of franchises, behind Los Angeles and Golden State, nothing less than the champion appears, milwaukee bucks.

Among the surprises that the official NBA list holds, the appearance of Ja Morant, star of memphis grizzlies, which appears in seventh place; meanwhile, in the Top 5 teams, behind the podium are Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

The 10 most popular NBA players



Position Player Team one Lebron James Los Angeles Lakers two Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo milwaukee bucks 4 Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets 5 Luka Doncić Dallas Mavericks 6 Jayson Tatum boston celtics 7 Ja Morant memphis grizzlies 8 Bring Young Atlanta Hawks 9 Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors 10 Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers

The 10 most popular teams in the NBA

