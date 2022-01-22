LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers lead NBA midseason jersey sales

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 21 Views

NBA

As announced by the competition, after 14 weeks of regular phase, the King and the gold and purple franchise command the statistics, surpassing Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Alfonso Zuniga

For Alfonso Zuniga

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers star
© Harry How/Getty ImagesLeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers star
Alfonso Zuniga

14 weeks have passed of the 2021-2022 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA), that is, we are in the middle of the contest, and data has been revealed regarding the sale of jerseys and merchandising, where they rule Los Angeles Lakers and its greatest star, Lebron James.

According to the study presented by the organization, together with the Basketball Players Association (NBPA), and that are based on the numbers obtained by the official store of the league on the Internet (NBA Store), the King and the lagoons top the list.

And it is that despite the current bad moment that the Lakers are experiencing in the NBA, with a record of 22 wins and 23 losses, is the most popular and best-selling equipment in the world, surpassing the Golden State Warriors, seconds left; while at the player level, the first place belongs to LeBron.

LeBron and Lakers: the most popular in the NBA

As in the voting for the Game of stars, who is below James in second place is Stephen Curryleaving the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo; while in terms of franchises, behind Los Angeles and Golden State, nothing less than the champion appears, milwaukee bucks.

Among the surprises that the official NBA list holds, the appearance of Ja Morant, star of memphis grizzlies, which appears in seventh place; meanwhile, in the Top 5 teams, behind the podium are Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

The 10 most popular NBA players

Position Player Team
one Lebron James Los Angeles Lakers
two Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors
3 Giannis Antetokounmpo milwaukee bucks
4 Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets
5 Luka Doncić Dallas Mavericks
6 Jayson Tatum boston celtics
7 Ja Morant memphis grizzlies
8 Bring Young Atlanta Hawks
9 Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors
10 Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers

The 10 most popular teams in the NBA

Position Team
one Los Angeles Lakers
two Golden State Warriors
3 milwaukee bucks
4 Brooklyn Nets
5 boston celtics
6 New York Knicks
7 chicago bulls
8 Philadelphia 76ers
9 Toronto Raptors
10 Dallas Mavericks

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Julio César Chávez: The reason why Chávez Jr exploded against his father

Controversies, scandals and out of place statements have been a constant in the boxing career …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved