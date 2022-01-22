“Let’s see teacher or we fix it or we fix it”, this is how Galilea Montijo confronted another presenter who aired problems between them

Lilí Brillanti’s revelations that Galilea Montijo had tried to hit her on some occasion, had an echo and the Tapatia responded: “Why didn’t you say it 20 years ago? Why right now? But if the note serves you, go ahead, let it serve you.” .

In a Multimedia program, Brillanti spoke about several of the conflicts he had with the driver from Guadalajara.

Montijo commented that he was surprised that these quarrels came to light so many years later, and that he did not know with what intention Brillanti did it.

The host recalled that 20 years ago they were part of the “Vida TV” program, to which Galilea arrived with some experience, while Brillanti received her first opportunity as a host.

“I think what she felt was this part of a complex… that if my clothes, that I ordered her to remove her clothes, that if I ordered them not to put on makeup, there was as much gossip around as there always is in productions.”

Even Montijo assured that it was Brillanti herself who filtered all the notes against her, because she knew all the entertainment reporters.

“We come to work not to make friends, over time you realize who is who, but she was never my friend, I don’t consider her my friend, we were partners for many years and that’s it. After so many, there came a time when yes I confronted her, you come from the neighborhood, I’m from the neighborhood and in the neighborhood you learn to defend yourself, and I’m always going to defend myself, with fame, without fame, with money or without money, until one day I told her, ‘I see teacher either we fix it or we fix it”.

The Tapatia explains that something that Brillanti did not say is that on that occasion he challenged her to hit him and even approached his face, so as not to do so, Montijo claims to have buried his nails and pray to heaven that he could contain himself so as not to fall into his game .

“This was at the beginning because over time she understood that I was not her enemy, that I did not ask for anything against her and she understood that her role was that of co-host.”

She also remembers that they tried to create a conflict between her and Carmen Muñoz, now that she is back on Televisa, but she assures that nothing was further from reality; or with Andrea Legarreta herself, with whom she explains that surely there has been some disagreement, because they have been together for 18 years and discussions do occur, but they have always been nothing personal about work.