LigaPro reveals ‘fixture’ of the Ecuadorian championship 2022; first Shipyard Classic will be played on May 1 | National Championship | sports

Emelec, current national vice-champion, will open the new season when they host Macará at the George Capwell stadium.

The Ecuadorian Professional Soccer League (LigaPro) unveiled this Thursday night the fixture of the Ecuadorian championship 2022. The format of the tournament is the same that has been carried out since 2020, with two stages that are divided as follows: phase 1 will have the first leg games and phase 2 will have the return games. The teams that win the stages will play the final in two legs in which there will be no away goal rule; In the event that a single team is the winner of both stages, it will be proclaimed champion directly.

The reigning champion Valley Independentwill begin their defense of the title as a visitor against the promoted and champion of Series B, Cumbayá FC.

For its part, Emelec, vice champion, will be the team that opens a new edition of national football when it hosts Macará on February 18 at the George Capwell stadium. Meanwhile, from the other side, Barcelona Sporting Club will have to visit the Dolphin in Manta in its league premiere this 2022.

Guayaquil City and Liga de Quito will debut at home against Deportivo Cuenca and the other promoted to first, Gualaceo, respectively.

This is how LigaPro 2022 will be played. Barcelona and 9 de Octubre debut as visitors while Emelec, Guayaquil City and Liga will do so at home. The first #ShipyardClassic It will be on date 11. That day the canaries will be celebrating 97 years of institutional life.

The first Clásico del Astillero of the 2022 season will be held on May 1 at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium on the 11th date, that day the yellows will be celebrating 97 years of institutional life. The revenge duel between the Buenos Aires cadres will also be on the eleventh day of phase 2.

The ball that will be used for the LigaPro 2022 is the Flight model of the American brand Nikedesigned exclusively for Ecuadorian soccer.

presents the new ball that will be used in the Ecuadorian championship. Interesting combination of colors in relation to what it has been in recent years. The exclusive Nike Flight for the national tournament.

Dates and times of the first date of the LigaPro 2022

Friday February 18

Emelec vs. Macara | 19:00

Saturday February 19

Mushuc Runa vs. Catholic University | 15:00

Quito League vs. Gualaceo | 17:30

Dolphin SC vs. Barcelona SC | 20:00

Sunday February 20

Ourense vs. Aucas | 14:00

Guayaquil City vs. Sports Cuenca | 16:30

Cumbaya vs. Valley Independent | 19:00

Monday February 21

University Technician vs. October 9 | 19:00

