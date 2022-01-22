Lin-Manuel Miranda confesses about the success of Encanto | Movie theater

NEW YORK — A month after Encanto opened in theaters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the film’s Colombian-influenced songs, took an extended vacation.

However, when he returned, something almost as extraordinary as the haunted house in the movie had occurred.

Encanto became the first soundtrack since 2019, which topped the Billboard charts in early January and its most popular song, We Don’t Talk About Bruno, became the most streamed theme from a Disney animated film in more of 26 years, surpassing even Let It Go from Frozen.

Enchantment’s music was suddenly everywhere. Everyone was talking about Bruno.

“By the time I got back, We Don’t Talk About Bruno had taken over the world along with the rest of the Encanto soundtrack,” Miranda said, laughing.

“That helps you get the perspective that opening weekend isn’t the life of the movie, it’s just the bare-bones draft. Two months later, people are talking about Bruno and his whole family.”

It is not at all unusual that the songs of Miranda, the composer of Hamilton and In the Heights, capture the spirit of the times. Nonetheless, what the Charm soundtrack is doing, long after it hit theaters on November 24, is almost unheard of, particularly during a pandemic that has muted movies’ ability to make a lasting impression.

Encanto, a warm celebration centered on the Madrigal family – a Colombian clan with magical powers – has been the highest-grossing animated film during the pandemic, with an international gross of $223 million. But the soundtrack explosion — propelled by its Christmas debut on Disney+ — has fueled a rare kind of pop culture sensation.

Enchantment did not displace anyone from the first place: it surpassed Adele. Six songs from the film made the Billboard 100 chart, including Surface Pressure, The Family Madrigal, What Else Can I Do?, Waiting on a Miracle, and Dos Oruguitas. All are also among the most streamed songs on Spotify, where “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has over 100 million streams.

Miranda took in the Encanto soundtrack phenomenon for the first time in an interview, on the phone on the way to a play. He has been experiencing film mania primarily through a text thread with directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-director Charise Castro Smith, and Tom MacDougall, director of music at Disney. They share things like choreography clips or TikTok videos of people singing.

“I just received a text message ten minutes ago about someone who tweeted: ‘If you don’t speak Spanish and put the subtitles on ‘Dos oruguitas,’ you’re really going to cry,’” Miranda said.

For the playwright and composer, what is most rewarding is how people connect with the songs and their characters as expressions of their own roles and family dynamics. For example: Surface Pressure, sung by Jessica Darrow, taps into the weight of responsibility felt by an older brother. Miranda wrote it with her own older sister, Luz Miranda-Crespo, in mind. In one of Encanto’s most popular TikToks, a young woman named Maribel Martinez says that not only does she look like muscular sister Luisa, but Surface Pressure “tells my story.”

“What we were after was: Can we bring the complexity of the family, a multi-generational Latino family, into a Disney movie?” he said.

“That’s what people seem to be responding to: ‘I’m banging my head about this, but it’s deep and layered,'” he added.

Miranda never saw the huge popularity of We Don’t Talk About Bruno coming. The song now ranks historically with hymns like The Lion King’s Can You Feel the Love Tonight and Aladdin’s A Whole New World, but Bruno is a song you can dance to. It’s a more quirky tune that’s elevated by its infectious beat and a blend of voices that split and merge into a theme of gossip about family secrets.

“I was telling a friend, I think this is my ‘Send in the Clowns,’” ​​says Miranda. “’Send in the Clowns’ was Stephen Sondheim’s only best seller. Who would have guessed, out of the millions of songs he wrote, that it would be ‘Send in the Clowns’? It feels random in a way.”

“But on the other hand, we have all been locked up for two years,” he continued. “The notion of a bunch of voices inside a house feels very resonant, in hindsight. Like there’s a role for everyone in singing this song. If you’re not dancing to this tune, another tune will appear in two seconds because almost every character has a small part.”

We Don’t Talk About Bruno got to Miranda quickly. In one of the first demos, he sang all 10 roles in a feat of choral schizophrenia. It hasn’t released that demo, but that hasn’t stopped some from trying to imitate it.