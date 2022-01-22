Lis Vega leaves her enormous attributes in the air in a hot and revealing OnlyFans video

The temperature rose to the top in the social networks of the exuberant Cuban model, actress and singer, Lis Vega, who delighted her millions of admirers with a small and fiery preview of her new special photoshoot for her exclusive Onlyfans account.

With a small video clip, Lis unleashed madness among her followers, since the Cuban used a revealing and tiny outfit made only of thin strips that barely covered her tremendous anatomy.

“New content on my OnlyFans, I answer all messages. lis vega official and many surprises these days and Valentine’s Day,” Lis posted.

To cover more than just her skin, Lis used some flirtatious gold stickers with ornate foliage designs, giving her fantastic and spicy outfit a more elegant touch.

In addition to this publication, the Cuban took the opportunity to make a call to the users who have followed her, because in the last few hours they took down one of her publications despite the fact that she herself had censored some details of a revealing photo, something that bothered the actress, because she has always made it clear that this is her line of content and she does not want to hurt anyone.

WHO IS LIS VEGA?

Liseka Vega Gálvez was born in Havana, Cuba, on October 20, 1977 and is currently active as a dancer, actress and singer in Mexico.

Lis began her career in 1991 in her native Cuba, but it was in 1997 when she arrived in Mexico to try her luck in the artistic world, specifically on Televisa.

In 2002, she was the cover of Playboy magazine in Mexico, beginning to gain fame in the middle of the show.